Donald Trump, who seems like the kind of guy who thinks Goodfellas is aspirational, is furious at one of the film’s stars. Robert De Niro delivered a speech at last month’s Gotham Awards that was highly critical of the former president. “Lying has become just another tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former President lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office. And he’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution. But with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul,” he said (much to Apple’s dismay).

Trump belatedly fired back at de Niro, who recently became a father again at 79, on Truth Social.

“Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country,” he wrote. Trump called him “unwatchable,” even though two of his best performances ever, in The Irishman and Killers of the Flower Moon, were within the past five years.

He continued, “De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others. He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits, and laughs.”

In another post, Trump referred to de Niro as “a ‘mental midget’ whose mind is shot, and whose life is a total train wreck. Very much like Crooked Joe Biden, he can’t put two sentences together. The good news is that this crude and very stupid ‘animal’ has lost all credibility!”

Robert Downey Jr. is the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Oscars, and Ryan Gosling would be the most fun. But maybe De Niro should win for Killers of the Flower Moon, if only to see how mad it makes Trump.

(Via Truth Social)