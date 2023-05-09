When Donald Trump was arrested last month (even though it feels like years ago), people wondered what the former president would be allowed to say on social media about the hush money case. We now have an answer: NBC News reports that Judge Juan Merchan “issued an order restricting the former president from posting about some evidence in the case on social media.”

The order reads, “Any materials and information provided by the People to the Defense in accordance with their discovery obligations… shall be used solely for the purposes of preparing a defense in this matter.” Furthermore, anyone with access to evidence in the case “shall not copy, disseminate, or disclose” the material to third party platforms, including Truth Social and Twitter, “without prior approval from the court.” This severely limits Trump’s ability to go one of his classic early morning rants about Stormy Daniels.

In April, the former president was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, related to alleged attempts to pay two women hush money to stop them from coming forward during the 2016 presidential campaign about their alleged affairs with Mr. Trump. One of the payments involved Mr. Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen paying adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 12 days before the election.

Daniels has said that she doesn’t think Trump’s “crimes against me are worthy of incarceration,” but if he was found guilty of, say, attempting to overturn the election, then he should absolutely be sent to prison.

