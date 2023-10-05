Out of all the former Trump White House staffers who have delivered memoirs, Cassidy Hutchinson’s Enough might be producing the most entertaining interviews. She seemingly holds an endless fount of embarrassing examples to share with the world, including how the ex-president would sneak a “real” lunch after pretending to eat a small meal during midday meetings. Hutchinson also revealed how fallen MyPillow guru Mike Lindell was allowed to freely roam the White House and how Rudy Giuliani allegedly groped her with “frozen fingers,” but she isn’t done yet. During a visit with Jimmy Kimmel, she elaborated upon Trump throwing food at walls and also, surprisingly, the kind of movies that he watches.

Around 9:45 in the above video, Kimmel asked Hutchinson to elaborate what she had witnessed while working alongside Matt Gaetz (who she previously shut down over his claims of a romance) and Kevin McCarthy, and she was happy to oblige. She began to relate a tale while mentioning how “I finished watching a movie with the president in the cabin” at a golf course. Quick on the draw, Kimmel wanted to know what movie this happened to be, and Hutchinson revealed, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Mutual laughter ensued, and Kimmel wanted to know, “Did he like it?” To which Hutchinson responded, “It’s one of his favorites.” Kimmel offered up, “Well, Quentin Tarantino will be thrilled.” To which Hutchinson wondered, “Will he?”

This, of course, presents some questions, including, “Is Trump a feet guy?” And also, “Did Trump realize that the aftermath of Cliff’s acid cigarette leads into a really dark place for goons whose beliefs are not unlike some far-right MAGA members?” Surely not.

Following this Tarantino revelation, Hutchinson relayed how Kevin McCarthy kicked Matt Gaetz out of a cabin, and Kimmel responded, “And then Matt Gaetz got him kicked him out of the House.” Politics is still wild, man.