Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, and the late night was naturally thrilled at the prospect of learning inside details about Donald Trump. Namely, the former president’s infamous habit of throwing food against the wall in a fight of rage. To Kimmel’s delight, Hutchinson revealed that it was a frequent occurrence and nothing in reach was safe from Trump’s temper.

“Sometimes it would happen once or twice a week, sometimes more,” Hutchinson shared via Rolling Stone. “Sometimes there’d be a week or so lull, but then there would be a bad news story. But it wasn’t just launching the food and the plates and the porcelain at the wall. It was sometimes just flipping the tablecloth.”

Naturally, the conversation steered towards ketchup, which Trump has a well-known habit of putting on everything, which often left the condiment smeared on the walls during one of his fits. Again, to Kimmel’s fascination, Hutchinson shared another new detail about Trump’s weird food habits.

“He does have a very potent fear of being poisoned,” Hutchinson said via Mediaite. “So he uses and prefers the small Heinz glass bottles because he likes to hear his valet, whoever is serving him this meal, he likes to hear the pop.”

“Really? That’s why? I thought his hands were so little. It seemed like like a real ketchup bottle,” Kimmel quipped. “It’s for poisoning, huh? Do you think he’s got this fear of being poisoned from all the ex-wives?”

When Hutchinson suggested maybe Trump is afraid of Russia, Kimmel laughingly shot down that idea. “I don’t think Russia’s poisoning him.”

(Via Rolling Stone, Mediaite)