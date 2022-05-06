Imagine if Twitter catered towards conservatives and was far less popular. You, my friends, have TRUTH Social, Donald Trump’s fledgling social media platform that the former-president’s sniffing son promised was “gonna be awesome,” but instead has turned into the “social media equivalent of a Radio Shack.” Even Trump, who has barely posted on the app, sounds like he’s ready to give up on the TRUTH Social experiment, based on an interview with Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes.

When asked by Fox News host Stuart Varney about the fate of TRUTH Social if Elon Musk “turn[s] Twitter around,” Nunes responded, “We’re all for it. President Trump basically, before Elon Musk bought it, actually said to go and buy it because the goal of our company is to build a community where people are in a family-friendly, safe environment. [It’s] very much different than Twitter, and that’s why we encouraged Elon Musk to buy it because someone has to take on tech tyrants.” He added:

“Donald Trump wanted to make sure the American people got their voice back… and that is what we are doing. People like Elon Musk doing what he’s doing. We are definitely in favor of it.”

Trump has stated that he has no interest in rejoining Twitter if Musk allows him to come back. But as the New York Post pointed out, Nunes’ insistence that the former-president is a fan of the social media competition would be easier to believe if “news of the buyout [hadn’t] tanked shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the company that owns TRUTH Social.” We’ll see how much Trump loves making sure the American people get their voice back when he starts losing money.