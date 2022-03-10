Donald Trump has three obsessions in life: his hair, water pressure, and windmills. He will take any opportunity to discuss any of these topics, even when (especially when!) he’s being asked about what’s happening in Russia and Ukraine on a podcast hosted by “YouTube pranksters” that describes itself as “just the boys havin some honest convos.”

In response to a question from Full Send podcast host Kyle Forgeard about whether the Ukraine-Russia war will be a “long-term thing,” Trump replied, “Well, and I said this a long time ago, if this happens, we are playing right into their hands. Green energy. The windmills, they don’t work. They’re too expensive. They kill all the birds. They ruin your landscapes, and yet the environmentalists love the windmills. And I’ve been preaching this for years. The windmills ― and I had them way down ― but the windmills are the most expensive energy you can have. And they don’t work.”

Trump has made numerous baffling comments about windmills over the years, including that Vladimir Putin wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election because “energy prices would go up and Russia as you know relies very much on energy,” and that they cause cancer. He’s also used the bird-killing defense before, as if that has anything to do with Ukraine or Russia. At least he didn’t start ranting about showers… yet.