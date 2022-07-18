Another day, another cringe-worthy embarrassing moment by the Dr. Oz senate campaign. In a new fundraising text sent on Monday, the Republican candidate (who just barely won the nomination) oddly declared that Donald Trump‘s “MAGA movement is dying.” At first glance, one might assume that Oz is attempting to further distance himself from Trump after noticeably scrubbing the former president from his campaign website. Instead, Oz appears to be running back to the MAGA well by urging Republicans to financially support his campaign and stick it to those pesky liberals for ol’ Trumpy boy.

Fundraising text from the Oz campaign: “MAGA MOVEMENT IS DYING.” pic.twitter.com/Rcbybjveqv — Matt Holt (@mattholt33) July 18, 2022

Liberals are winning the fundraising race, and the America First ProTrump movement feels defeated. If just 7 MAGA supporters step up right here, right now, we will be able to turn things around. Our nation cannot afford for the MAGA movement to die. Friend, be a fighter for TRUMP.

Again, it’s a weird and seemingly desperate move by a guy whose campaign immediately got to work scrubbing Trump’s image from Oz’s campaign site after using the former president’s endorsement to win the primary. The fundraising text also arrives on the heels of Oz getting trolled by Snooki — yup, from the TV show — for pretending to be a PA resident.

On top of the Snooki burn, Pat’s King of Steaks in Philly got in the action by roasting Oz for not knowing how to spell the PA town he supposedly lives in after the TV doctor pretended to be a local resident. When beloved cheesesteak haunts are telling you to stay on your side of the Delaware River, it’s time to pack it in.

Meanwhile, Fetterman continued to dunk on Oz with no end in sight. The lieutenant governor mocked the TV doctor for pretending to be a lifelong avid hunter in a blatant effort to endear himself to the state’s vast sportsmen population.

"I've been shooting and hunting my whole life" – Dr. Oz in one of his TV ads We totally believed you dude 😅https://t.co/v7Vk0TPhSj — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 18, 2022

