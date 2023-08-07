While Mark Zuckerberg has been obsessively preparing for a cage match with Elon Musk to the point where the Meta CEO is now freakishly ripped, Musk has been less than enthusiastic about the fight. That situation (briefly) changed on Sunday when Musk promised millions of Twitter users that the showdown would be live-streamed. Musk even claimed to have been secretly working out in his office because he’s such a workaholic, you see.

“Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight,” Musk boasted. “Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work.”

However, like all things Elon, he left out some key details. Shortly after Musk announced the cage fight would be streamed, Zuckerberg took to Threads to drag the current state of Twitter and reveal that Elon still hasn’t committed to this thing.

“Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” Zuck posted via The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath.”

After catching wind of Zuckerberg’s remarks, Musk surprisingly didn’t deny that the fight isn’t locked in. More notably, the Twitter CEO planted seeds for bailing on the fight.

“Exact date is still in flux,” Musk tweeted. “I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

Just to be clear, in less than a day, Elon Musk went from the fight will be live-streamed to “Oh by the way, I may need back surgery.” We’re gonna go with Zuck and not hold our breath on this one.

