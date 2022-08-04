Fox News is practically demanding to be mocked after attacking Beyoncé and her “vile” lyrics and confusing Chris Rock and Kid Rock and “schlong COVID” and… yeah, there’s a lot to make fun of. But don’t forget to spread the mockery around to Fox Business.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha appeared on Fox Business on Thursday to discuss the dangers of marijuana like it’s the 1950s all over again. “We’re allowing these people out on the streets and we wonder why there’s an exodus going out of New York and out of San Francisco and Los Angeles,” he told host Dagen McDowell while discussing liberals letting criminals walk free. “It is primarily due to crime. It’s due to the drug use that we see in the open air.” Concha then shared a “only in New York, baby!” story.

“I took a walk up to Central Park yesterday, had some time to kill, I could not escape the smell of weed everywhere! And it’s just, New York is not what it used to be. I know that personally. You go through Penn Station when you take the train into the city and you’re walking over bodies, and you don’t know if people are alive or dead.”

Boy, someone really needs to chill. If only there was a way to do that…

You can watch the clip above.

(Via Raw Story)