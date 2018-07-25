Twitter Users Broke Out The Tiniest Violins For Ivanka Trump’s Failed Clothing Line

#Donald Trump #Twitter
07.25.18 1 hour ago

Pour out a little Trump Vodka (if you can find any) for the departed, because another Trump family business has gone under. On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump — fashionista and “a ten” according to her dad — announced her clothing line is shutting down after twelve years in business, during which there have been multiple allegations of worker abuses and mysterious disappearances of investigators, as well as ongoing boycotts and flagging sales leading to multiple outlets (including Nordstrom, DSW, and Hudson Bay) dropping her brand, as well as Ivanka products showing up in discount stores relabeled with the brand name Adrienne Vittadini.

“I do not know when or if I will ever return to the [fashion] business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” she explained. We’re not sure what her work is exactly (Washington has so many “advisors”), but at least she’ll have more free time for suggesting tragic centerpieces and studying vape juice.

Anyway, Twitter had schadenfreude to spare about the business failure (or perhaps we were all just imagining it?).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSCLOTHESCLOTHING LINESdonald trumpFashionIVANKA TRUMPSCHADENFREUDEstyleTwitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 5 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 5 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP