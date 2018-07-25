Pour out a little Trump Vodka (if you can find any) for the departed, because another Trump family business has gone under. On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump — fashionista and “a ten” according to her dad — announced her clothing line is shutting down after twelve years in business, during which there have been multiple allegations of worker abuses and mysterious disappearances of investigators, as well as ongoing boycotts and flagging sales leading to multiple outlets (including Nordstrom, DSW, and Hudson Bay) dropping her brand, as well as Ivanka products showing up in discount stores relabeled with the brand name Adrienne Vittadini.

“I do not know when or if I will ever return to the [fashion] business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” she explained. We’re not sure what her work is exactly (Washington has so many “advisors”), but at least she’ll have more free time for suggesting tragic centerpieces and studying vape juice.

Anyway, Twitter had schadenfreude to spare about the business failure (or perhaps we were all just imagining it?).