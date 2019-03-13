When you gotta break aunt Becky out of jail. pic.twitter.com/ouwPjstDnV — Travon Free (@Travon) March 12, 2019

What a time to be alive. If you were in a coma yesterday — because we can think of no other way you wouldn’t have heard of this hilariously bonkers story — The Justice Department revealed a cheating, forgery, and bribery scheme to get children of privilege into prestigious schools using fake test scores, fake athletic credentials, and bribes, including “donations” to a charity that — oh the irony — was claiming to help underprivileged children pursue education.

The FBI sting was fittingly called Operation Varsity Blues, and yes, James Van Der Beek knows. Dozens of wealthy people were indicted on Tuesday, including actors Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and Lori Loughlin (Full House), the latter of whom (along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli) reportedly agreed to pay $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into USC by getting them recruited to the university’s crew team. (Neither daughter plays the sport.) That led to so many Aunt Becky jokes along the lines of “Aunt Becky with the good heir.”

Speaking of jokes, people on Twitter have certainly been having fun with the news, although Donald Trump, Jr.’s attempt to call out someone else for their unearned position decidedly backfired. The joking has continued well into today: