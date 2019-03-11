A New Meme Is Spreading Like Magic On Twitter, One Summoning Circle At A Time

Entertainment Editor
03.11.19

Over the past week, another joke format gained in popularity on Twitter. As with other recent memes like “you want this?” or Historian Sign Bunny, this one is very visual. The new meme arranges emoji (usually the candle one) in a circle with the message “summoning circle, hope this works” and placing their desired magic result in the center.

Many of the summoning circles expressed a humble and understandable wish for an object, such as the tweet above from Patrick Monahan, a spell casting which was super effective:

