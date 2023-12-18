George Santos may be gone from Capitol Hill, and yet he’s still lurking around. Days after being expelled from Congress, the former New York representative materialized on Cameo, where he raked in a bundle. He’s gotten into a fight with Jimmy Kimmel. He’s also already getting an HBO movie about his surreal rise and fall (and whatever you call where he is now). Alas, the attention-hungry Santos is a lot less happy about that than he is about scoring Cameo cash.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Santos sat down for a reliably messy chat with YouTube sensation Ziwe, in which he tried to give as good as he got. He talked trash (again) about his former House colleagues. He revealed he knows less about civil rights icons like James Baldwin and Harvey Milk than he does about Nicki Minaj. He had firmer footing when it came to the in-the-works HBO movie about him, which is based on a book that came out mere days before he was booted from Congress. (Whoops.)

“That movie’s not ever gonna happen,” Santos boldly predicted. “The book has no perspective of me or anybody close to me. It’s a f*cking fiction.”

Surely we can trust Santos, the guy who lied about his mother dying in the September 11th attacks, being a collegiate volleyball star, and producing a notorious Broadway flop, that the book is not on the level.

