Geraldo Rivera recently (about a month ago) revealed that Donald Trump won’t take his calls anymore after the former daytime-talk host became one of the first prominent conservatives to declare that Trump lost the election. So, the Fox News personality is left with no choice but to be very public. He’s been urging the sitting president to stop throwing tantrums that would only lead to him kicking and screaming his way out of the White House on January 20. From snow-bound rants about GOP “knuckleheads” and his profane reaction (“are you sh*tting me?”) to the “lunatic fringe” who essentially wants Trump to start a civil war, Geraldo’s been bringing the heat.

He’s not done yet. In a tweeted missive aimed directly toward election loser, Geraldo continued the saga. “Whatever is planned for January 6th, true friends of @realDonaldTrump want him to remember the country comes first,” he tweeted. “The presidency means more than any individual. Reject the crackpots. Exit with dignity and grace, for yourself, your family and the country you served so ably.”

In other words, Geraldo would like Trump to stop acting like a “frat boy” and finally do the right thing, rather than golf during stimulus chats and amid the explosion of COVID-19 cases in the United States. It’s a strange turn of events for Geraldo, who’s been looking like the levelheaded one while trying to talk some sense into a few of his Fox News colleagues who’ve been dragging their feet on accepting the election’s reality.

Even though Trump won’t listen to his former buddy, it’s a development to behold. Geraldo Rivera, one-time Capone vault opener and ejected wartime correspondent, is now looking like the voice of reason. 2020, man.