Getty Image

Hannibal Buress is no stranger to addressing controversy while on stage, typically for the greater good. He got a lot of the credit for pushing the allegations against Bill Cosby back into the headlines, leading to more women speaking out against the comedy legend and the ongoing legal situation he’s facing. He once again addressed some controversy while on stage at Loyola University Chicago on Saturday night, getting five minutes into his set before his mic was cut off.

The reason he was booted off stage stems from an email he received from Loyola University about what he could and couldn’t say during his set, leading him to comment about the shady history of sexual assault and Catholic priests. Not the best way to get on the good side of a Catholic university — or the perfect way depending on how you look at it.