Hannibal Buress Was Kicked Off Stage At Loyola-Chicago After Joking About Catholic Priests And Sexual Assault

#Stand-Up #Comedy #Hannibal Buress
Managing Editor, Trending
03.18.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Hannibal Buress is no stranger to addressing controversy while on stage, typically for the greater good. He got a lot of the credit for pushing the allegations against Bill Cosby back into the headlines, leading to more women speaking out against the comedy legend and the ongoing legal situation he’s facing. He once again addressed some controversy while on stage at Loyola University Chicago on Saturday night, getting five minutes into his set before his mic was cut off.

The reason he was booted off stage stems from an email he received from Loyola University about what he could and couldn’t say during his set, leading him to comment about the shady history of sexual assault and Catholic priests. Not the best way to get on the good side of a Catholic university — or the perfect way depending on how you look at it.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Hannibal Buress
TAGSCATHOLIC PRIESTScomedyHANNIBAL BURESSLoyola University ChicagoSTAND-UP

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 3 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP