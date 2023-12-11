Hugh Grant recently stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show where he revealed a rather embarrassing dream he often has involving himself, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and “the loo.” (That’s British for toilet.)

The actor was on hand to promote his role as an Oompa Loompa in Wonka. However, this time around, Grant traded his grumbling about the filming process (He was not a fan of the CGI camera rig.) for a startling admission about his inner psyche.

Via Decider:

“My recurring nightmare is — well, used to be — that I was really good friends with the Queen and we used to just listen to records together,” Grant said. “But always I ended up, for some reason, on the loo in the middle of a big room with the Queen. There was no screen or door or anything like that.”

Not missing a beat, Barrymore wondered what all of this means about the inner-workings of Hugh Grant.

“I don’t know, but we have a conscious, a subconscious and an unconscious and it is a layered cake. So that’s somewhere in there,” Barrymore said, to which Grant responded with a sigh, “Yes.”

As for Grant’s Wonka co-star Timothée Chalamet, the younger actor was not as candid. All he revealed was that he had a “strange alien dream the other night,” which is apparently “rare” for him. Wow, don’t hold back, Timmy.

You can watch the clip below:

Wonka opens in theaters on December 15.

