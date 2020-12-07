If we’re going by her Twitter feed, we’d say Ivanka Trump’s feeling a bit nostalgic. The White House senior adviser has, up until now, supported her father’s push to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 Presidential election, but a string of recent tweets looking back on Trump’s major “accomplishments” while in office may signal that she knows he’s on the way out and deserves a tribute.

Along with posts commemorating the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and some Winter Solstice trivia, Ivanka tweeted and RT’d moments from her timeline celebrating some of the biggest milestones in Trump’s presidency, but it’s her Mount Rushmore “thirst tweet” that’s getting the most attention. Trump’s been a bit obsessed with getting his face on the national monument — he posted the same photo Ivanka used in her tweets today back in August — and it seems his daughter is now campaigning for her dad to be immortalized in stone next to some of our greatest presidents (despite his disastrous handling of a global pandemic and the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died on his watch).

Amazing photo of @realDonaldTrump during his visit to Mount Rushmore on July 3, 2020 (📷 AP /Alex Brandon) pic.twitter.com/indAz62v6B — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 7, 2020

Naturally, Twitter had other ideas for where Trump’s face might end up once his reign is over.

Too badly he’s headed to Mt Gropemore instead. pic.twitter.com/d4nSPXkHpm — Kristen (@BuntyKritty) December 7, 2020

In fact they've already started adding 45 to Mount Rushmore pic.twitter.com/WfksubalJR — ♍️🔮Miriam B Sayer 🏳️‍🌈🌈🌹 (@SayerMiriam) December 7, 2020

Your dad's likeness on Mount Rushmore, Ivanka?

Sorry, this is the only spot that's going work 👇pic.twitter.com/EKC4a8udf7 — The Protest Films (@TheProtestFilms) December 7, 2020

Not sure why Ivanka is thirsting hard after her dad with that Mount Rushmore pic. He already said he would date you. pic.twitter.com/P7ddJtBjeC — Thrillhouse (@Thrillhouse01) December 7, 2020

Silly Ivanka, they’re putting her daddy’s likeness on Mount Tushmore, not Mount Rushmore. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3LomSIiZ6b — Linda Childers (@lindarchilders) December 7, 2020

All jokes aside, there are much bigger things to worry about than the ability of the narcissistic first family to disassociate themselves from reality while people are actually suffering right now. But hey, we’ve got to find the humor somewhere, right?