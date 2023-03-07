Ivanka Trump made an interesting court filing in the pending trial that accuses the Trump Organization of committing real estate fraud. Ivanka reportedly joined her father and brothers in attempting to delay the trial, but she took a noticeably different approach that basically pointed the finger at everyone not named Ivanka.

According to Bloomberg reporter Erik Larson, Ivanka’s lawyers are arguing that she hasn’t been accused of “lying about her dad’s finances” and the complexity of the charges require more time because, again, she doesn’t appear to be implicated. However, her filings did accuse others of handling dear old dad’s financial filings.

“The Complaint does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements,” her lawyer said in a filing. The suit alleges “that other individuals were responsible for those tasks”

The New York fraud case is not the first time that Ivanka has attempted to protect herself from her father’s legal troubles. During the January 6 investigation, Ivanka testified that she agreed with Attorney General Bill Barr’s assessment that there was no fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Upon learning of her remarks, Trump was furious and lashed out at his once-favorite daughter on Truth Social.

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results,” Trump raged. “She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)”

Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump has yet to be implicated in either the New York fraud case or January 6 investigation, making her the clear winner of the Trump family’s version of Game of Thrones.

