An easy way to get people to start listening to your podcast is to just start gossiping, because we all yearn for the carefree days of spreading rumors on the school steps during recess, right?

Jana Kramer, known for her role as Alex on the post-Chad Michael Murray seasons of One Tree Hill, took to her own podcast to share her opinion on this year’s hot button issue: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. You would think there would be more to talk about these days, but there…isn’t. For some reason.

On the latest episode of Whine Down With Jana Kramer, the actress/singer had some choice words about the relationship. She said it’s “corny and cheesey” for Kelce to be “loving the attention” he’s gotten from dating Swift. Though he had a lot of attention before on his own, the Hallmark movie icon has a point.

While Kramer admitted to guest Josie Van Dyke that she was a fan of the couple at first, she has since changed her mind. “I loved [them] at first but as it went on, honestly the Super Bowl thing rubbed me the wrong way. The aggression. And I’ve heard things that I just don’t love. Again, I just want everyone to be happy,” she added. “I don’t know. Something about him reminds me of my ex that rubs me the wrong way.”

She then admitted that to her, Kelce always seems drunk. “To me, he’s always drunk. Every time I’ve ever seen a video he’s just always drunk,” she said. It’s true that there are very many 15-second clips of Kelce belting out songs while intoxicated, but does that mean he is drunk every second of the day? No, but it’s enough to be off-putting to some.

Kramer doesn’t have beef with the two, but she expressed concern that Swift might try too hard to keep up with his lifestyle. Especially now that he’s entered the gritty world of game show hosting. Meanwhile, Swift is busy restarting The Eras Tour in Europe this week so she’ll be fine just raking in her millions.

