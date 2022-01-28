Even Jesse Watters‘ co-hosts didn’t want to hear it when the Fox News anchor started going on a rant about Vice President Kamala Harris. During Wednesday night’s episode of The Five, Watters accused Harris of “acting like a tourist” and he’s tired of seeing articles about “her feelings” on dealing with Washington D.C. However, things went off the rails when Watters started painting Harris’ predicament as a “typical female problem,” which is when his co-hosts Jeanine Pirro, Dana Perino, and Geraldo Rivera tried to cut him off before Watters could finish his sexist thought.

Jesse Watters: "And I’m sorry to say this, but many people are saying this – I am not saying this, but many are saying – this sounds like a typical female problem. I’m not saying that! I’m saying this is what people are telling me!" Dana and Jeanine quickly try to cut him off. pic.twitter.com/o8oqITN5bl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 27, 2022

JESSE WATTERS (CO-HOST): And I’m sorry to say this, but many people are saying this, I’m not saying this, but many people are saying that this sounds like a typical female problem. She’s talking — GERALDO RIVERA (CO-HOST): Jesse — WATTERS: I’m not saying that. I’m saying this is what people are telling me. They say the first female vice president comes in there and every single — JEANINE PIRRO (CO-HOST): Okay, Dana — DANA PERINO (CO-HOST): You better stop. PIRRO: We don’t want to hear it.

Despite the protests from his co-hosts, Watters kept going on how he’s tired of hearing about Harris’ feelings. “She chose this job,” Watters said. “She ran for president, she said yes to VP, and every article is, ‘She’s sad.'”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Watters’ co-hosts have tried to rein him in. Just last week, he got fact-checked by Geraldo Rivera after Watters said that Joe Biden “allegedly got more votes than any other person in American history.” Realizing Watters was dipping into Big Lie territory, Rivera immediately cut in and asked, “Why do you say allegedly?” Watters, as he does, just kept going.

