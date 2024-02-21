Over the weekend George Santos added yet another ridiculous item to his CV. This time it was real: He filed a lawsuit against Jimmy Kimmel, just as he’d promised to. The ousted Congressman was none-too-happy late last year when the late night show host pranked him by ordering one of his Cameos, only so he could drag it on his show. He vowed revenge, and on Saturday his vengeance began. But is Kimmel worried? Doesn’t seem like it.

Per HuffPost, the host kicked off Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! by addressing the ridiculous elephant in the room. “I am currently embroiled in what may be the most preposterous lawsuit of all time,” he told the crowd. “George Santos, a man Republicans kicked out of Congress for being a fraud, is suing me for fraud.”

Kimmel said that Santos had “rudely” filed the lawsuit against him, his show, and the Walt Disney Company, even though, he said, they’d “done a nice thing: we supported him by ordering his Cameo videos.”

But Santos, in his filing, claims they deceived him by using a fake name to broadcast a private video over broadcast television. “If there’s one thing George Santos will not stand for it’s using a fake name under false pretenses,” he joked, alluding to such alter egos as Anthony Devolder.

After news of Santos’ lawsuit went live, he posted about it on Twitter/X. “If you don’t stand up for yourself you will always lose!” he wrote. “That’s what I’m doing with this lawsuit. I’m standing my ground and fighting to uphold my legal rights. Jimmy boy thought he could use fraudulent means to violate my copyrights and now he’s going to face the consequences. It’s really that simple. My legal case is unassailable, there’s no question I am in the right.”

If you don’t stand up for yourself you will always lose! That’s what I’m doing with this lawsuit. I’m standing my ground and fighting to uphold my legal rights. Jimmy boy thought he could use fraudulent means to violate my copyrights and now he’s going to face the consequences.… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 18, 2024

So Kimmel might get sued, while all that happened to Santos after lying about his mother dying in the September 11 attacks, being a collegiate volleyball star, and producing one of Broadway’s most notorious flops was he lost his job.

You can watch Kimmel’s opening monologue in the video below.

