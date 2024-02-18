It’s been some two-and-a-half months since George Santos was booted from the House of Representatives. But has he really gone away? Of course not. The serial fabulist quickly segued into a stint as a Cameo star, making some scratch recording videos for the celebrity service. Now he’s found another way to stay in the public eye: He’s suing someone who made fun of him.

Per The Daily Beast, Santos filed a civil suit on Saturday against Jimmy Kimmel. Why? Because Kimmel tricked him into recording a Cameo video then aired it on his late night show. In his filing, Santos accuses Kimmel of violating the terms of service, in turn committing copyright infringement and fraud.

Incidentally, Santos has been accused by the Department of Justice of credit card fraud.

According to the documentation, Kimmel “misrepresented himself and his motives” so that Santos would “produce personalized videos for the sole purpose of capitalizing on and ridiculing” him and his “gregarious personality.” (Yes, that’s how Santos, or at least his lawyers, describe him.)

Shortly after the late night prank, Santos threatened to sue Kimmel, even contacting him with a heads-up.

“We are writing to congratulate you — your ‘dream’ of being sued by Mr. Santos may indeed come true,” Santos’ lawyer Andrew Mancilla wrote to Kimmel. “While your comedic efforts are much appreciated, you should have obtained Mr. Santos’ consent, as he is not camera shy, nor is he blind to the comedic irony of suing you for fraud.”

Santos was ejected from his House seat in part due to his long and prolific history of lying creatively about his past during his election campaign. Among his many whoppers include claiming his mother died in the September 11 attacks, that he was a collegiate volleyball star, and that he helped produce one of Broadway’s most notorious flops.

(Via The Daily Beast)