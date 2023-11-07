House Speaker Mike Johnson not only believes early humans had dinosaurs for pets, he and his teen son also monitor each other’s porn habits. A very normal activity from a very normal man.

Last year, Johnson, who shares the same name as every male NPC in a video game, praised a program (and possible threat to national security) called Covenant Eyes for how it “sends a report to your accountability partner. My accountability partner right now is Jack, my son. He’s 17. So he and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week.” He added, “I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”

This was prime fodder for Jimmy Kimmel, who joked “it is possible to be too close with your children” during Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The host then made Johnson an offer. “If you have nobody else in your life to do this with, I will gladly be your porn accountability partner,” he said. “I’m pretty we can do it cross country. I’m very open-minded. Whatever weird stuff you’re watching — I don’t know, clown porn, cosplay, foot fetish, stuff with the tentacles — no problem. I don’t judge. What happens between you, Mike, and your Johnson is your business. But let’s get your son out of this, huh?”

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue above.