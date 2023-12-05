On Friday George Santos was expelled from Congress, but he may have already found his second act. He’s joined Cameo, the popular video messaging service that celebrities sometimes use for some extra scratch. He’s even charging a lofty sum: $200 a pop. It seems he’s already making bank, including making videos to troll some of his former colleagues in Congress.

Per Mediaite, among Santo’s Cameo customers was John Fetterman, the famously trolly Democratic senator from Pennsylvania. Fetterman basically used social media to destroy the campaign of his challenger, the Trumpy Dr. Oz. On Monday, he was at it again, this time targeting Bob Menendez, the Democratic senator from New Jersey who’s been indicted on corruption charges but refuses to step down.

I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems. So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice. pic.twitter.com/y8iX55EyNi — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 4, 2023

“I thought my ethically-challenged colleague @BobMenendezNJ could use some encouragement given his substantial legal problems,” Fetterman wrote while sharing Santos’ video on Twitter/X. “So, I approached a seasoned expert on the matter to give ‘Bobby from Jersey’ some advice.”

Sure enough, there was Santos, a former congressperson who was booted over reams of dodgy behavior, telling Menendez to keep his head up.

“Hey, Bobby!” Santos said. “Look, I don’t think I need to tell you, but these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away, you make them put up or shut up! You stand your ground, sir. And don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there. Stay Strong! Merry Christmas!”

In October, Menendez was indicted for providing sensitive information to the Egyptian government. He was also indicted over federal corruption charges in 2015. Fetterman is among the 30 Senate colleagues who’ve called for him to resign, though so far he’s refused. Maybe a pep talk from a guy who falsely claimed his mom died in the September 11 attacks will make him reconsider.

(Via Mediaite)