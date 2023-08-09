Donald Trump has a lot of weird beliefs. Remember when he said that asbestos gets a bad rap? Is he also pro-mosquito? But one of the absolute weirdest has to do with windmills.

“If you have a windmill anywhere near your house, congratulations, your house just went down 75 percent in value. And they say the noise causes cancer,” he said in 2019, offering no evidence of who “they” is.

Needless to say it (but I’m going to say it anyway), wind turbine noise does not cause cancer. “In fact,” according to Fact Check, “some sound waves help diagnose cancer, and they might even fight off the disease, researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research outside London have found.”

Joe Biden took a shot at his predecessor’s bizarre obsession with the wind during a speech in Belen, New Mexico, on Wednesday. While talking about wind turbines, he said, “Those blades are 103 yards long. Longer than a football field. And by the way, they don’t cause cancer.”

Biden on Wind Turbines: By the way, they don’t cause cancer pic.twitter.com/DbllH8Iymh — Acyn (@Acyn) August 9, 2023

Biden has been full of piss and vinegar lately. He’s selling “Dark Brandon” merchandise (which Trump believes is a “thinly veiled” reference to his indictments); he tweeted Marjorie Taylor Greene’s accidentally complimentary words about him; and now this. Biden only has to keep it going until he’s, uh, 86.

(Via Twitter/Acyn)