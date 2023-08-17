As Donald Trump now faces his fourth indictment for allegedly plotting to overturn the Georgia election results, the former president has boasted that his laundry list of charges is helping him win the 2024 election before it even starts. Like all things Trump, reality is painting a much different picture.

During Thursday’s episode of Morning Joe, host Joe Scarborough revealed some startling numbers from an Associated Press that reportedly has the GOP very concerned.

“This is what Republicans have quietly been panicking about,” Scarborough said. “You look at these numbers — 64 percent in the [Associated Press] poll, 64 percent say they’re not going to support Trump next year. I actually saw people connected with Mitch McConnell and other Republicans tweeting that out, that this is devastating.

As Scarborough continued, he brought up more polls that spelled disaster for Trump. Via Raw Story:

“The majority believe what he did was illegal, and there are so many other polls that came out yesterday that are showing the same thing. Independents breaking dramatically away from Donald Trump. Independents saying he should have been indicted, independents saying overwhelmingly that what he did was illegal.”

While wrapping up his remarks, the Morning Joe host got down to brass tacks and dropped some extremely bleak numbers for Trump’s 2024 chances.

“Only 15 percent of Americans, let’s underline this, agree with Donald Trump that he did nothing wrong,” Scarborough said of the 2020 election charges. “Only 15 percent of Americans agree with Donald Trump that he did nothing wrong in the classified documents case. Only 14 percent of Americans say he did nothing wrong in the hush-money case. Of course, that is by far, for good reason, the weakest case, but these numbers, it sure seems like they’re moving in one direction.”

(Via Raw Story)