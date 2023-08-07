Donald Trump landed himself in hot water over the weekend after he fired off an all-caps threat on Truth Social after being specifically warned during his latest arraignment to stop targeting officers of the court. “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” the former president wrote, prompting the federal government to immediately move for a protective order. Judge Tanya Chutkan is now demanding a response from Trump’s legal team, who is already trying to wave the post away as “political speech.”

While Trump not being able to control his outbursts on social media is par for the course, the Morning Joe crew can’t believe that Republicans are sitting on their hands while Trump is publicly threatening judges and prosecutors.

“The silence is deafening,” Joe Scarborough said before tearing into the GOP, and his old pal Lindsey Graham.

Via Mediaite:

He’s gone full mobster here. And yet, no criticism from Republicans in the House, Republicans in the Senate, very little from the Republicans on the campaign trail. Let me say it again, he has threatened a federal prosecutor, and it seems the only thing Republicans know how to do is fall more meekly in line with him, like Lindsey Graham this past week. Just fall in line behind a guy who is behaving like a mobster and threatening a federal prosecutor.

While Republicans aren’t doing anything to rein in Trump, obviously, Special Counsel Jack Smith is watching his every move. However, that has yet to stop the former president. Even after the government filed for a protective order, Trump continued to rail against Judge Chutkan and refer to Smith as “deranged,” which has been his go-to insult for the special counsel.

