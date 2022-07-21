Whether or not you live in Pennsylvania, you should be paying attention to its upcoming senatorial race, and not just because its outcome could help tip the balance of power in Washington, DC. But because it has turned into a social media bloodbath with PA native and all-around badass John Fetterman ferociously trolling former TV quack—and longtime New Jersey resident—Dr. Mehmet Oz at every turn. Imagine another Godzilla match-up movie, but in this case it’s Godzilla vs. a regular-sized moth (that also comes from New Jersey).

Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno's — a rite of passage for every tourist. https://t.co/3v3iCe1y1k — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 15, 2022

Fetterman has been dishing out sick burns for weeks (with beloved Philly institutions like Pat’s King of Steaks jumping on the trend), while Oz’s attempts to play along have ended in abject failure.

Fetterman’s most clever dig, and smartest investment, yet may very well have been paying for Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to record a Cameo for Dr. Oz, letting him know how much Jersey loves him and assuring him that he’ll be back home soon.

Hey @DrOz 👋 JERSEY loves you + will not forget you!!! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YmaXfMpzUK — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 14, 2022

Apparently, that tweet really struck a nerve with Oz, and for all the wrong reasons. As Vanity Fair reports, Oz got pretty darn upset that Snooki had helped Fetterman make the doc look a fool—and even went so far as to claim that Fetterman took “advantage of” the MTV reality show star, who once peed on herself on a dancefloor, then proceeded to pass out.

While recently chatting with Philadelphia radio staple Dom Giordano, Oz responded to the Fetterman-fronted, now-viral video of Snooki by complaining that “She’s been on my show. I know all these celebrities. I could actually have celebrities do my campaign for me.”

When asked about Fetterman’s main charge against him—that he’s NOT a Pennsylvanian—Oz claimed it really shouldn’t matter “if I happen to have a house here or there.” Except, yeah, it sort of does matter to the people of a state whether or not their elected representatives actually live there and understand its residents’ unique challenges.

While Oz does indeed now own a home in Pennsylvania, VF notes that it was only purchased this year. And as most people know, he misspelled the name of the town (it’s Huntingdon Valley, not Huntington Valley) on some paperwork.

As Caleb Ecarma wrote for Vanity Fair:

During a Monday Fox News appearance, the former celebrity doctor accused Fetterman of “hiding from voters for the last few months” and using “snarky posts written by consultants,” adding, “That’s why I’ve been asking him to get on the campaign trail, come play.” Fetterman returned to the campaign trail last week and is scheduled to attend his first in-person general election fundraiser on Thursday. He gave his first interview since the stroke to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette this week, where he said he is “feeling really good” and has “no physical limits” other than some continuing struggles with hearing.

Only Dr. Oz could make two words like “come play” sound totally f**king creepy. Unfortunately for him, he’s about to get his wish.

(Via Vanity Fair)