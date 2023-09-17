Since arriving in D.C. in 2021, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been no normal congressperson. She has a history of stalking and harassing her now-colleagues. She spent her first two years booted from committees over her chaotic behavior and kooky beliefs. She’s heckled President Joe Biden. After the GOP took control of the House, she’s tried to calm down, or as much as someone can who’s still trying to get Biden impeached over nonsense. Heck, she, of all people, is even calling for civility.

On Sunday, Axios reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quietly deep-sixed the Senate’s dress code, meaning that folks like John Fetterman, who favors hoodies and gym shorts, don’t have to show up in fancy wear.

“Senators are able to choose what they wear on the Senate floor,” Schumer told the publication. “I will continue to wear a suit.”

Everything makes Greene mad, even this.

The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 17, 2023

“The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful,” Greene steamed on the joint formerly known as Twitter, as caught by Raw Story. “Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!”

There are many ways in which Greene sticking up for “etiquette and respect” is rich. For one thing, it wasn’t that long ago that the MAGA lawmaker called fellow MAGA lawmaker Lauren Boebert a “little b*tch” on the House floor. Then again, at least Greene hasn’t been caught getting handsy with her date while watching a musical filled with kids.

