Earlier this week, Jordan Peterson broke down crying (twice) after Piers Morgan asked him to comment on Olivia Wilde calling him a “pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community” while revealing that Chris Pine’s character in Don’t Worry Darling is based on the former professor who made a name for himself by attacking the transgender community. Between tears Peterson referred to himself as a “net force for good” who reaches out to “lonesome” men who have been rejected by “very picky” women. It’s a specious description for Peterson’s controversial talking points, but it apparently made a believer out of Megyn Kelly.

While hosting the equally right-wing commentator, Ben Shapiro, Kelly launched into an impassioned defense of Peterson’s audience who get treated as “some sort of demon” because they turned to him for what Kelly claims are “mental health problems.” Kelly then blasted Wilde for going after Peterson with Don’t Worry Darling. Via The Wrap:

“So screw her! As somebody who was at the inception of the #MeToo movement, I think I can say what those of us who were there at the beginning. And by the way, Olivia Wilde, you were not one of them, OK? You were not there. It was about just stopping men from making sexual favors at the office, a condition of advancement…. It was never meant to bastardize men writ large. That’s what people like her are doing, and it’s having a serious negative effect.”

In Kelly’s defense, she did play a prominent role in bringing down Roger Ailes’ reign of terror at Fox News. However, her sudden concern for mental health (and feminism) ring hollow. Just last year, she blasted the U.S. Tennis Association for providing “quiet rooms” after Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open to protect her mental health.

“Good Lord please never let the snowflakes who need this sign up for our military,” Kelly tweeted. However, the tweet blew up in Kelly’s face when her replies were filled with people pointing out that the United States Marine Corps has been proving quiet rooms for over 20 years. Whoops.

