No matter what Lizzo does, conservatives are often upset about it. The newest example involves her recent playing of James Madison’s crystal flute from 1813, which she was invited to do by Carla Hayden, the Librarian Of Congress. “B*tch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s. We just made history tonight,” she exclaimed onstage.

Apparently, people are mad. This of course involves Ben Shapiro (who was distraught after hearing “WAP”). He tweeted: “This Lizzo-flute controversy is a perfect example of what I have termed Face Tattoo Phenomenon™: the phenomenon whereby someone does something deliberately controversial in an attempt to draw attention, and then acts offended when you notice.”

He added: “If all we had seen was the clip of Lizzo playing the flute in the halls of the Library of Congress while wearing a semi-modest outfit, everyone would have shrugged. But that’s not the clip everyone championed as groundbreaking: it was the clip where she bragged about twerking.”

If all we had seen was the clip of Lizzo playing the flute in the halls of the Library of Congress while wearing a semi-modest outfit, everyone would have shrugged. But that's not the clip everyone championed as groundbreaking: it was the clip where she bragged about twerking. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 29, 2022

Another conservative wrote: “The thing that is obvious but people don’t want to say is that this is about humiliating white people, about desecrating American history and heritage. That’s what you do when you’re a conqueror. Humiliate the conquered.” Someone cleverly quote-tweeted with: “BREAKING: Master race conquered by a C and D notes being played on an old flute.”

BREAKING: Master race conquered by a C and D notes being played on an old flute. https://t.co/Bx8AcDGGBf — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) September 29, 2022

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.