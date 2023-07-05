Josh Hawley used to be a law professor, which leads one to believe that he checks his facts. Not so much. The Missouri senator has been getting severely roasted after he fired off a “Patrick Henry quote” that’s not actually from Patrick Henry.

“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians,” Hawley tweeted while erroneously citing Henry. “Not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason, peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.”

However, it turns out Hawley’s mistake goes even further. On top of the Henry quote being fake, the source of the text is not great:

“Not only is this a fake quote from Henry, the source is the April 1956 edition of the virulently antisemitic & white nationalist magazine ‘The Virginian,'” historian Seth Cotlar noted. “It was reprinted in The American Mercury in 1956, the year that antisemitic rag hired George Lincoln Rockwell.”

Not only is this a fake quote from Henry, the source is the April 1956 edition of the virulently antisemitic & white nationalist magazine "The Virginian." It was reprinted in The American Mercury in 1956, the year that antisemitic rag hired George Lincoln Rockwell. pic.twitter.com/xJyzaicTIB — Seth Cotlar, mostly now at the other places (@SethCotlar) July 5, 2023

There’s also the fact that the Founding Fathers were big on America not being a Christian nation and wrote official documents saying as much.

Via Raw Story: