Josh Hawley
Getty Image
Viral

Josh Hawley Got Roasted For Using A Fake Patrick Henry Quote On The Fourth of July

Josh Hawley used to be a law professor, which leads one to believe that he checks his facts. Not so much. The Missouri senator has been getting severely roasted after he fired off a “Patrick Henry quote” that’s not actually from Patrick Henry.

“It cannot be emphasized too strongly or too often that this great nation was founded, not by religionists, but by Christians,” Hawley tweeted while erroneously citing Henry. “Not on religions, but on the Gospel of Jesus Christ. For this very reason, peoples of other faiths have been afforded asylum, prosperity, and freedom of worship here.”

However, it turns out Hawley’s mistake goes even further. On top of the Henry quote being fake, the source of the text is not great:

“Not only is this a fake quote from Henry, the source is the April 1956 edition of the virulently antisemitic & white nationalist magazine ‘The Virginian,'” historian Seth Cotlar noted. “It was reprinted in The American Mercury in 1956, the year that antisemitic rag hired George Lincoln Rockwell.”

There’s also the fact that the Founding Fathers were big on America not being a Christian nation and wrote official documents saying as much.

Via Raw Story:

In the 1797 Treaty of Tripoli ending war between the United States and the Barbary pirates, John Adams wrote, “The government of the United States of America is not in any sense founded on the Christian Religion.” Thomas Jefferson — who was as bitter an ideological rival to Adams as modern-day Democrats are to Republicans — agreed, writing, “Christianity neither is, nor ever was a part of the common law,” and saying the First Amendment establishes “a wall of separation between church and state.”

Following in the footsteps of his fellow conservative Ted Cruz, Hawley has been getting ruthlessly dunked on over the past 24 hours. You can see some of the reactions below:

(Via Josh Hawley on Twitter, Raw Story & HuffPost

×