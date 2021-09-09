While discussing Kellyanne Conway’s refusal to resign from a cushy military board position at President Joe Biden’s request, The View co-host Joy Behar delivered what has to be one of the most savage burns in daytime talk show history. The moment came during Thursday’s morning panel where Behar and Whoopi Goldberg cracked each other up over Conway and Sean Spicer throwing tantrums over Biden telling them to “get out.” But it was Behar who dropped the most brutal blow. Via The Wrap:

“You know, I have to take up for Kellyanne though, because they say she doesn’t have any military experience. Didn’t she fight in the revolutionary war?” Behar said. A photo of Conway’s widely mocked red, white and blue inauguration outfit was simultaneously brought up on-screen, as Behar laughed at her own joke.

Goldberg kept the riotous mood going by dunking on Behar for having that line locked and loaded. “I just want to know what time it is, because this took a long time to get this one joke to come,” Whoopi quipped. “She had one joke the whole show, and then this was the one.”

It was definitely a more playful mood than The View has seen in a long time, and once again, the show was feeling the social media love as they reacted to Behar’s burn and mocked Conway and Spicer for not resigning.

Why are KellyAnne Conway and Sean Spicer still serving in ANY capacity? They are relics of the previous REGIME and need to be gone #TheView — Absolut.LIBRA (@LibraAbsolut) September 9, 2021

Whoopi to Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway: "GET OUT‼️"#TheView pic.twitter.com/9aacAVDUUS — The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) September 9, 2021

Kellyanne and Spicer would've been fired on Day 1 if I were the @POTUS. At the max, they would've been gone during Week 1. #TheView pic.twitter.com/TeCMsnlKEi — Big Mama Joe's Amputated Leg #SoulFood (@rashonts) September 9, 2021

Sean Spicer & Kellyanne Conway are jokes. 😆 Biden, like their precious Trump & every President before them, will replace an appointee of the previous administration with the person that they want in that position. It’s that simple. Time for them to go! 😂#TheView — Tori 🎭 (@torinspiration) September 9, 2021

#TheView

Joy Behar: “Didn’t Kellyanne Conway fight in the Revolutionary War?”

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Girl pic.twitter.com/dff0Qka4lT — Neo Jane (@NeoJane8) September 9, 2021

Both KellyAnne Conway and Sean Spicer can go kick rocks. 45 isn’t the President anymore. Therefore your time is up #TheView pic.twitter.com/3VC1sVP59J — Phenomenally -Openly- Black ✊🏾 (@luvwinsresist) September 9, 2021

And for the third day in a row, The View fans couldn’t help but point out why the show has been so great since returning this week. (Hint: It’s because Meghan McCain‘s not there.)

#TheView IS SOOOOOO GOOD WITHOUT MEGHAN!! intelligent women having respectful disagreements. — Ricca Ricca (@Marleyday13) September 9, 2021

So nice to watch 'The View' again with Meghan McCain gone! Good discussions with differing views without the attacks made by Megan.#TheView — Randy Howington Extine (@RandyCalypso) September 9, 2021

Feels good to not see Meghan McCain anymore on #TheView! And my switcher does too now that I don't feel the need to press the mute button each time she whined. — Amy Jenson #ArrestTheOrangeTurd (@AmyJenson95) September 9, 2021

