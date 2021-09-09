Getty Image
Viral

Joy Behar Flash-Fried Kellyanne Conway For Not Resigning From A Military Board Position At Biden’s Request

by: Twitter

While discussing Kellyanne Conway’s refusal to resign from a cushy military board position at President Joe Biden’s request, The View co-host Joy Behar delivered what has to be one of the most savage burns in daytime talk show history. The moment came during Thursday’s morning panel where Behar and Whoopi Goldberg cracked each other up over Conway and Sean Spicer throwing tantrums over Biden telling them to “get out.” But it was Behar who dropped the most brutal blow. Via The Wrap:

“You know, I have to take up for Kellyanne though, because they say she doesn’t have any military experience. Didn’t she fight in the revolutionary war?” Behar said. A photo of Conway’s widely mocked red, white and blue inauguration outfit was simultaneously brought up on-screen, as Behar laughed at her own joke.

Goldberg kept the riotous mood going by dunking on Behar for having that line locked and loaded. “I just want to know what time it is, because this took a long time to get this one joke to come,” Whoopi quipped. “She had one joke the whole show, and then this was the one.”

It was definitely a more playful mood than The View has seen in a long time, and once again, the show was feeling the social media love as they reacted to Behar’s burn and mocked Conway and Spicer for not resigning.

And for the third day in a row, The View fans couldn’t help but point out why the show has been so great since returning this week. (Hint: It’s because Meghan McCain‘s not there.)

(Via The Wrap)

×