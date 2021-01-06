In case you missed it, Senate Republican Kelly Loeffler just lost her seat in Congress after Reverend Raphael Warnock edged her out in a highly-publicized runoff in Georgia.

Warnock, a pastor at the late John Lewis’ church, becomes the first Black senator in the state’s history, and the first Democrat elected to that post in 20 years. Perhaps more importantly, his win inches the Democratic party toward majority control of the Senate. But while Warnock’s camp, and progressives everywhere, are celebrating, Loeffler is having a hard time accepting her clear defeat.

The appointed official and former businesswoman spoke in front of a crowd of supporters last night as the count took a bad turn for her campaign, refusing to accept the projected outcome and vowing she’d come out on top once all the votes were tallied.

Her delusional optimism — and her insistence on sporting plaid button-ups and puffer vests in an attempt to con the good people of Georgia into thinking she’s actually not a millionaire who allegedly participated in insider trading when the pandemic began — might be commendable to some. To Twitter? It’s just another excuse to dunk on a Trump supporter who tossed out her conservative values to simp for a right-wing pandering TV personality with narcissistic tendencies. Please, do enjoy the roasting that follows.

Dear Kelly Loeffler…. You Lost Signed…Atlanta Dream..the team you own…. pic.twitter.com/dot6x3rRDA — The Real GABA Network (Akindele Akinyemi) (@the_gaba) January 6, 2021

she didn't concede but kelly loeffler just sold all her kelly loeffler stock — tammy golden (@tammygolden) January 6, 2021

and now Kelly Loeffler has a decision every GOP candidate must face, either concede or next week get Covid from breathing in one of Rudy Giuliani's farts — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 6, 2021

Kelly Loeffler won't concede and probably will start filing lawsuits to overturn this runoff. 😆 — Joyce Hutchens (@JoyceHutchens3) January 6, 2021

I love how Kelly Loeffler has been watching Trump flail and flounder and refuse to concede and she was like, that looks cool. Hold my beer. — amanda | Excuse me. I’m speaking. (@coffeenvinegar) January 6, 2021

Republican Kelly Loeffler REFUSES to concede. Here we go again with the "stolen" election Republican response to ever losing. — Frank Schaeffer (@Frank_Schaeffer) January 6, 2021

Narrator: “she knew she had lost” — Roger Nairn | JAR Audio (@rogernairn) January 6, 2021