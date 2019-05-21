Kim Kardashian Is Getting Dragged On Twitter For Complaining To Jack In The Box’s Social Media Account

05.20.19 47 mins ago

Getty Image

It’s not uncommon for people to go on Twitter to complain about a business or a service. Some people even do it to said business or service’s official Twitter account. Delta whimsically lost your luggage? Go on social media and shame them into finding it. Is it any different when a celebrity does it? Well, perhaps it’s different if said celebrity is Kim Kardashian.

The professional celebrity and possible future lawyer took to Twitter Monday with what was essentially the loudest “I’d like to speak to your manager” charge in history.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact,” she tweeted, before adding, “Pronto!”

The Jack in the Box social media staffer took that “pronto” to heart, replying within a mere 24 minutes. Alas, they were unable to complete her order, saying they couldn’t DM her.

So Kardashian shamed them publicly.

“I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order,” she replied, before revealing her important plaint: “Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#Internet Reactions#Kim Kardashian#Twitter Reactions#Twitter#Food
TAGSFast Food CultureFOODinternet reactionsJACK IN THE BOXKIM KARDASHIANTwittertwitter reactions
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 11 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 13 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP