Lara Trump Is Being Dragged For Posting A Strange Video Of Her Young Son Struggling In The Rain During Hurricane Ian

Contributing Writer

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, arriving as a Category 4 storm. Footage of winds that have reached up to at least 145 mph and city streets under water have been horrifying. Though the state’s southeastern coast was not in the storm’s path, it did produce heavy rainfall all over, including in Jupiter, where Lara and Eric Trump live. Like many, Lara posted a video of the storm. But hers was a little different than most.

As caught by The Daily Beast, the former president’s daughter-in-law shared a brief video of her young son Eric Luke driving through heavy rain in a children’s construction vehicle. Soaked to the bone, he’s seen trying to shield his eyes from the aggressive downpour, all while his mother urges him to keep going.

“Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead,” Lara wrote in the caption.

Lara clearly thought the ordeal was funny. Others did not, seeing it as yet another case of the Trump family being sadistic weirdos.

There was also some gallows humor.

Hurricane Ian was expected to depart Florida some time after 5pm. Throughout the nightmarish ordeal, there have been moments of much-needed oddball levity, such as a meteorologist accidentally drawing what looked like a meat and two veg on a map and, of course, the requisite appearance of weather reporter/hurricane enthusiast Jim Cantore.

