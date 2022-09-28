Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, arriving as a Category 4 storm. Footage of winds that have reached up to at least 145 mph and city streets under water have been horrifying. Though the state’s southeastern coast was not in the storm’s path, it did produce heavy rainfall all over, including in Jupiter, where Lara and Eric Trump live. Like many, Lara posted a video of the storm. But hers was a little different than most.

As caught by The Daily Beast, the former president’s daughter-in-law shared a brief video of her young son Eric Luke driving through heavy rain in a children’s construction vehicle. Soaked to the bone, he’s seen trying to shield his eyes from the aggressive downpour, all while his mother urges him to keep going.

“Thought we had a clear window, turns out we did some character building instead,” Lara wrote in the caption.

Lara clearly thought the ordeal was funny. Others did not, seeing it as yet another case of the Trump family being sadistic weirdos.

This is absolutely disgusting! Lara Trump is a horrible parent & disgusting! She she be reported to Children Services! Disgrace! https://t.co/swg4tKKQjq — Joni (@Joni33713) September 28, 2022

Would you publicly post a video exploiting and humiliating your very young child for clicks? Because it sure looks like Lara Trump did. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) September 28, 2022

I don’t know what’s worse – that Lara Trump did this to her child, or that she filmed it and then posted it as some sort of brag.pic.twitter.com/qhNvDOaCYM — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) September 28, 2022

Here’s Lara trump filming her abuse of her son and proudly posting it on the Internet. Children are not safe around trump, his horrible “adult children,” and the vile monsters they married. https://t.co/V4fn8MiTtI — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) September 28, 2022

Lara Trump is trending because she's a horrible mother. — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) September 28, 2022

lara trump calls it 'character building' to force her crying child to play in a hurricane, where I'm from we call that child abuse!. — Covie (@covie_93) September 28, 2022

Whether it's Lara Trump, Lauren Boebert, Marjory Taylor Greene or Kellyanne Conway wealthy, well connected child abusers are given a free pass by child protective services. This is child abuse! https://t.co/TeLNiT1Rah — 🌻Sissy is Embarrassed By Shih Tzu Say (@sissyroxx) September 28, 2022

What Lara Trump is doing by making her child stay in the storm scared while filming him is abuse. Plain and simple. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 28, 2022

Lara calls it "character building" I call it a CPS callhttps://t.co/MY5gZH5DTX — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) September 28, 2022

There was also some gallows humor.

Lara Trump when her kid didn't want to go out and play during the Hurricane. pic.twitter.com/xK1gxYM5yB — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 28, 2022

Lara Trump is trending, because she is to parenting what Eric Trump is to thinking. — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) September 28, 2022

Hurricane Ian was expected to depart Florida some time after 5pm. Throughout the nightmarish ordeal, there have been moments of much-needed oddball levity, such as a meteorologist accidentally drawing what looked like a meat and two veg on a map and, of course, the requisite appearance of weather reporter/hurricane enthusiast Jim Cantore.

