Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert is still waiting to find out whether she lost or won her reelection bid in Colorado’s third congressional district. It’s a red-leaning district by nature, but here we are. Boebert will probably squeak out a win against the relatively unknown Adam Frisch, but is it really good news for her? She believes so, as evidenced by an early “Winning!” declaration.

Currently, the AP has Boebert sitting with a razor-thin lead at 50.2% (162,040 votes) against Frisch’s 49.8% (160,918 votes) with 99% of votes counted, and no matter how slight her win will be, she’ll likely start tweeting again about “losers.” There’s a likely recount in her future as well, but Boebert is here with a silver lining that she believes will make the wait worthwhile.

“Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter,” she tweeted.

Waiting this long for election results is going to make firing Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House that much sweeter. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 15, 2022

To that, people were ready and waiting to point out how, even if Boebert wins, she’s still not doing so great, given that she somehow transformed a majority red district into “a toss up.” This much of a close race for a freshman’s reelection bid doesn’t bode well for a long political career, and people wonder why she’s not acting “humbled” by this experience. Instead, she’s claiming that she’ll fire Nancy Pelosi after already declaring that she dreams of being House Speaker one day. This doesn’t seem likely to happen, and people are talking back.

You turned a +9 red district into a toss up. No matter what, you're a failure. — 🇺🇸Joe Colorado 🇺🇦 (@COFightsBack) November 15, 2022

You should never underestimate Nancy Pelosi. But the fact that your race wasn’t called when polls closed shows how much your district despises you like the rest of the country. You should be embarrassed your race has not been called yet. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 15, 2022

Hey, Bobo… regardless of how this all turns out, your election is close and your constituents are sending you a clear message… basically, half of them think you're useless. Think about that. — KelShel pt2 ☮️ (@ShelKel2) November 15, 2022

It appears that you haven’t been humbled ENOUGH by this close race. If @CO3 truly wanted you back in congress, you would have won already. I truly am routing for your loss. You’re just a horrible, vile and ugly person. You don’t deserve to win. — JerseyCat (@CathyRovner) November 15, 2022

You are BARELY holding on in a HEAVILY red district sweetheart. Perhaps you should consider that running your mouth like this is half the reason you're in the position you are in? — Boblet (@Boblet3001) November 15, 2022

That you imagine that YOU–or anyone like you–could "fire" Nancy Pelosi is a dead giveaway of how seriously you overestimate yourself. — Kathleen Atkins (@kathleea1) November 15, 2022

You'll never be half the woman she is and you know it. You are petty and jealous. — SunShinesGrey (@LisaJanieMcG) November 15, 2022

A decent point here: Boebert has never truly accounted for her Pelosi tweets on Jan. 6.

She still hasn't explained why she was tweeting Pelosi's location on Jan 6. pic.twitter.com/z0Z2bUrPAR — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 15, 2022

And the wait continues!