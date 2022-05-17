Lauren Boebert’s quickly becoming an expert in telling people what to do and doing something completely different on her own. Not only has she judged people who are juggling student loans with rent and everything else, but she’s also used her own campaign funds to pay personal expenses like rent. She’s also been accused (by former employees) of missing their paychecks while she allegedly splurged on luxury items (including breast implants). So, it’s not much of a surprise that she’ acting hypocritical when it comes to women’s health, including abortion and maternity leave.

This week, Boebert (who’s been thrilled about the impending overturning of Roe v. Wade) is on a tear about those companies who have committed to helping cover costs for employees who choose to terminate pregnancies but will have to travel out-of-state to do so. Boebert believes that they’re “doing so just to avoid paying for maternity leave.” She added, “Cheaper to kill the baby… true evil personified.”

Anyone else consider that these companies suddenly offering to pay for employee abortions are doing so just to avoid paying for maternity leave? Cheaper to kill the baby… true evil personified. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 16, 2022

Little does Boebert realize that she hasn’t exactly supported the idea of maternity and/or paternity leave. Last fall, she slammed Pete Buttigieg for his paternity leave while bragging about how “[a]in’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save.” No one knows what this has to do with delivering a baby in her truck, but alright. Federal lawyer Ron Filpkowski tweeted a video clip

Boebert attacked Pete Buttigieg today for taking paternity leave: “I delivered one of my children in the front seat of my truck. Because, as a mom of 4, we got things to do. Ain’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save.” pic.twitter.com/aIBBhhQuAl — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 1, 2021

Naturally, people are ready to remind her that she trashed maternity leave.

Friendly reminder that Lauren Boebert is against maternity leave. She actually said so… 🤷🏼‍♀️https://t.co/GOgHvsV47X — sureJan🖤🏴‍☠️🌵 (@CO_jan40) May 16, 2022

Lauren's position is that every woman should have access to a truck to give birth to her baby in – just as she did.https://t.co/twyoIK63yf — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) May 16, 2022

Wow…a new low. Basically accusing Starbucks of infanticide. Keep in mind Starbucks doesn't decide what the employee does. They are supporting the decision. Shooters pays maternity leave I trust? — Byron Ricketts (@BJR3_Boston) May 16, 2022

Wait……… So you're in favour of mandatory paid maternity leave for parents? — Nate (@Nate00551697) May 17, 2022

But you don't support maternity leave either… so what are you doing? And you seem to like infant mortality rates high… so? pic.twitter.com/MHBJrfGf3Y — Ryan Cook 🧢 (@randomstimuli) May 17, 2022

Then propose mandatory paid maternity leave — stacy (@wisearse) May 16, 2022

And her conspiratorial vibe is even heavier than usual today but still totally on brand.

Oh my god.🙄 @laurenboebert companies aren’t offering to pay for their employees abortion. They simply support the choice their employees want to do with their body. Most companies including shooters don’t pay for maternity leave. For both of my kids I had to use PTO or SLOA. — Opal (@Opalluvs) May 16, 2022