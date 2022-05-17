Lauren Boebert
An Old Lauren Boebert Interview About Maternity Leave Is Coming Back To Bite Her Rootin’ Tootin’ Butt

Lauren Boebert’s quickly becoming an expert in telling people what to do and doing something completely different on her own. Not only has she judged people who are juggling student loans with rent and everything else, but she’s also used her own campaign funds to pay personal expenses like rent. She’s also been accused (by former employees) of missing their paychecks while she allegedly splurged on luxury items (including breast implants). So, it’s not much of a surprise that she’ acting hypocritical when it comes to women’s health, including abortion and maternity leave.

This week, Boebert (who’s been thrilled about the impending overturning of Roe v. Wade) is on a tear about those companies who have committed to helping cover costs for employees who choose to terminate pregnancies but will have to travel out-of-state to do so. Boebert believes that they’re “doing so just to avoid paying for maternity leave.” She added, “Cheaper to kill the baby… true evil personified.”

Little does Boebert realize that she hasn’t exactly supported the idea of maternity and/or paternity leave. Last fall, she slammed Pete Buttigieg for his paternity leave while bragging about how “[a]in’t nobody got time for two and a half months of maternity leave. We have a world to save.” No one knows what this has to do with delivering a baby in her truck, but alright. Federal lawyer Ron Filpkowski tweeted a video clip

Naturally, people are ready to remind her that she trashed maternity leave.

And her conspiratorial vibe is even heavier than usual today but still totally on brand.

