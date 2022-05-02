Rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert’s never been a fan of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Much of this has to do with the party line, of course, but Boebert did reportedly throw a mask at a staffer over Pelosi’s House-floor mandate and has publicly called for tearing down fencing (put into place per Pelosi after the failed MAGA coup) around the U.S. Capitol. Boebert also famously tweeted about Pelosi’s removal from the House floor during the insurrection, and yeah, none of it is a good look.

As if that wasn’t enough, Boebert once declared that she’d be House Speaker someday, and when that happens, she’ll use the building’s metal detectors as practice targets. So of course, she had to take a swing at Pelosi for visiting Ukraine when Boebert appears to see the U.S.-Mexico border as the truest danger of all.

“Pelosi can go into a war zone to check on Ukraine,” Boebert tweeted. “[B]ut hasn’t been able to take a plane ride down to our Southern Border all year long.”

Pelosi can go into a war zone to check on Ukraine, but hasn’t been able to take a plane ride down to our Southern Border all year long. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 1, 2022

For what it’s worth, Boebert once carted a cardboard standee of VP Kamala Harris to the U.S.-Mexico border, and the Rifle Republican had a similar explanation for doing so. And in response to this tweet, people are pointing out that Boebert looks awfully jealous.

There’s also the question of what a Pelosi border visit would actually accomplish? Trump made a big show of visiting the place where he wanted a “big, beautiful wall,” and as Boebert continues to point out, there’s still a steady flow of migrants across the border.

