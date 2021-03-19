Rootin’ tootin’ Rep. Lauren Boebert (a proud Rifle Republican) of Colorado can’t and won’t stop stepping in it on Twitter, which is making her already abrasive freshman Congressional term even more bizarre. In the past month alone, she’s blundered logic about the Texas power catastrophe and freedom (while rambling about so-called “Draconian restrictions”), and now, she’s completely not understanding why kissing booty with dictators (and offering them a ride on Air Force One) is a bad thing.

Lauren expressed her disappointment on the subject following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anger after Biden referring to him as “a killer” (along with the Kremlin basically responding that it takes one to know one) and the combative first U.S.-China meeting of the Biden administration.

“Vladimir Putin is basically calling Biden a senile old man,” Sarah Palin 2.0 tweeted. “China rebuffed Anthony Blinken to his face & Kim Jong Un refuses to talk to anyone from the Biden regime… but it’s good to know that America is ReSpEcTeD AgAiN.”

Vladimir Putin is basically calling Biden a senile old man, China rebuffed Anthony Blinken to his face & Kim Jong Un refuses to talk to anyone from the Biden regime… but it’s good to know that America is ReSpEcTeD AgAiN. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 19, 2021

In response, the social media comeuppance was swift with people pointing out that it’s actually a good thing when dictators (and leaders of non-allied countries with the U.S.) are not enamored of our president. And also, Kim Jong-Un might be miffed about no longer receiving love letters from Trump? All over Twitter, a pile-on began.

Lauren, maybe you don't realize this, but it's a good sign when all the dictators don't like you. — DannyCBus (@DCCbus) March 19, 2021

I prefer having a president who doesn't write love letters to war criminals and dictators — ĐȺmnȺŧɨø mɇmøɍɨȺɇ🐒🔧🏛ⱣɍøđɨǥȺł Ᵽøɇ (@UrbanWonKenobi) March 19, 2021

It is. This shows that they know we won't bow to them like the former guy did. Won't see Biden saluting a North korean general, that's for sure. — CANCELtheGOP (@CANCELtheGOP) March 19, 2021

Oh, child, the thing you fail to understand is that this is indeed a good thing. It proves that we don't bow down to dictators like the former guy did. We are finally being respected again. — Geal Faol (@GealFaol) March 19, 2021

You are just clueless. Trump was Putin's pet and wanted to take Kim Jong Un in Air Force One. Not sure we agree on what respect is. — Scott Albright (@Duckman68) March 19, 2021

China, Russia, and North Korea are not our allies, and are simply upset that they don't have Trump to give them a free pass anymore. Kim Jong Un misses Trump's love letters. Our are thrilled we finally have an American President who they can trust. — North Texas Gourmand (@GourmandNorth) March 19, 2021

Yes, that’s what we want, to be ReSpEcTeD by Tyrants. You’re confused because we just got rid of our own Tyrant, and that’s what you think good leadership is. Time to defect to the DPRK – you’d fit right in 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AHSPRSS6Zl — Jon M Nordquist (@slomoshun1966) March 19, 2021

We shouldn't be buddying it up with dictators anyways. This is not the Trump administration anymore, Lauren. — 𝕂𝕒𝕤𝕡𝕖𝕣 𝕁 ℕ𝕖𝕝𝕤𝕠𝕟 🇺🇸 (@WhatKasperSaid) March 19, 2021

Laur, you’re upset that the leader of the free world doesn’t cozy up to murderous dictators like the former guy? Well, I guess that’s pretty on brand for you. Can you say traitor? I know you can’t spell it. — JewwithLaser 🔯🌊🚀🛰🔯 (@jewwithlaser) March 19, 2021

Seems pretty cut-and-dry, although one can be certain that Boebert will keep on tweeting her beliefs, despite all of the backlash.