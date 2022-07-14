Lauren Boebert’s a busy person. She’s not busy making laws. Instead she spends most of her time raising endless ruckuses: making dumb arguments, heckling Joe Biden while he’s talking about his dead son, and freaking out over bricks. It should then come as little surprise that her restaurant, the pro-gun Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado (seriously), seems to have taken a backseat to her political aspirations. In fact, now it’s closed.

Back in June, it was reported that her new landlord had decided not to renew Boebert lease. The news came as a shock to the lawmaker, who begged them to reconsider. But it was for naught: According to Raw Story, the establishment closed its doors on Sunday.

At least she went out thinking about her favorite disgraced former president. As of Wednesday, a chalk sign in the door could be seen, reading, “Thanks for the support. Stay Tuned #Covfefe” — a nod to one of Trump’s weirder gaffes, and which is perhaps an odd thing to celebrate.

Will Shooters Grill find a second home? Maybe, but it might not be the same gun-themed mecca. “We would just dramatically scale it back, because, obviously, we’re not in our building,” Boebert said. “It may look like a Shooters coffee shop with pastries and some easy breakfast sandwiches and merchandise.”

In the meantime, pour one out for a real one — which is to say a place where employees weren’t always paid.

