Rootin’ tootin’ Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) can’t (or refuses to) help herself. She’s only a congressional freshman and is nearly as good at self-owning as Sen. Ted Cruz, especially at the U.S.-Mexico border, where lectured a cardboard standee of VP Kamala Harris. Boebert’s latest mission, however, is to endlessly rage against Covid-19 protocols. Earlier this week, she reportedly threw a mask before (not reportedly) tweeting about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “anti-science, totalitarian mask mandate” with a GIF of ex-President Trump saying “bullsh*t.”

Yep, Congress is totally tearing itself apart over the masking issue. On Wednesday, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Rep. Byron Daniels (R-NY), got into “a yelling fight outside the House floor” before they started feuding on Twitter. Meanwhile, Boebert continued her own “anti-science” crusade Thursday on Twitter, where she sarcastically asked a question to Apple’s “Siri” app. “Hey Siri, define hypocrite,” the rifle Republican tweeted. “Siri: **shows picture of the House Attending Physician on the day Pelosi re-instated mask mandates in the House**”

Hey Siri, define hypocrite. Siri: **shows picture of the House Attending Physician on the day Pelosi re-instated mask mandates in the House** pic.twitter.com/ky5Vd1nYSn — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 29, 2021

Well, people responded with their own questions to Siri and Google. “Monumental congressional failure” was only one of the searches on the board. And of course, someone took a swing Boebert’s rushed GED process before being elected, and the restaurant she owns, Shooter’s Grill. Ouch.

Hey Siri, define a monumental congressional failure. Siri: Lauren Boebert — Marjorie Taylor Greene’s GOOD shoulder Angel 🌊🌊 (@mtgreeneGA) July 29, 2021

Hey Google, show me a trainwreck. Google: pic.twitter.com/CQMqvunyyp — LindyLuan – VAXXED (@LindyLuan) July 29, 2021

Hypocrite is defined as Lauren Boebert. — Lara (@DPWIMM) July 29, 2021

Hey Siri does @laurenboebert have a rap sheet — Muse (@DonnaMaeMuse2) July 29, 2021

Hey Siri, define explosive diarrhea. Siri: https://t.co/wlIKXhsbSQ — Piceance Watchdog (@PiceanceDog) July 29, 2021

Hei Siri, define a pro-life politician.

Siri: one that values freedom of having beer and pizza over saving lives. — Jarmo Laitinen (@coachlaitinen) July 29, 2021

They’re all vaccinated and are social distancing.

You tried though. — Resist the GOP (@Govt_is_Broken) July 29, 2021