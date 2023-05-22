Most of the headlines with Leonardo DiCaprio‘s name in them over the last couple of days are about his career-best performance in Martin Scorsese’s new film, Killers of the Flower Moon. But not all of them!

The Daily Mail reports that Australian model and influencer Steph Claire Smith discussed the time she ghosted DiCaprio on the KICPOD podcast. “I was dancing on my own for most of the night, and I noticed someone looking at me and I realized this guy is wearing one of those hats, like those English hats and I was like, he kinda looks like Leonardo DiCaprio,” Smith, who was 19 years old at the time, said. “Then my friend came over and was like, ‘Steph, apparently Leonardo DiCaprio is here,’ and I was like, wow, it is him!”

Smith went to another club, where she saw DiCaprio again. “This person that was with him weaved themselves through the crowd,” she said, “and was like, ‘Do you want to meet Leo?’ Abso-f*cking-lutely I do! So we went over, he did the whole French double kiss on the cheek.” DiCaprio asked, “Can I grab your number, I would love to take you out for dinner to some of the nicest restaurants around here.” What a gentleman. Only the finest raw bison liver for his dates. They exchanged numbers, and the actor texted, “This is Leo, this is the number you can contact me on.” But Smith never replied.

“I’m sorry can we just drill down on the fact that you left Leonardo DiCaprio on read?” the show’s producer Mandy chimed in. “I’m the one that got away, I don’t know what to say,” she joked, adding that she’d already begun dating her now-husband, Josh Miller, and was happily in love.

Smith should consider herself lucky. She didn’t have to hear DiCaprio talk in his Killers of the Flower Moon accent for months on end.

You can listen to the podcast below.

(Via the Daily Mail)