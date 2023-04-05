A reportedly “visibly shaken” Donald Trump was in Manhattan on Tuesday to turn himself over to the Manhattan DA’s office to be arrested, fingerprinted, and charged with a whopping 34 separate felonies. Just hours later, the former president returned to Mar-a-Lago and held a press conference/public rant session in which he complained about essentially everything that he was NOT arrested for. While even those closest to Trump, including his wife Melania, have been seemingly MIA during the hoopla, the infamously weasely Lindsey Graham went on Fox News to make it clear that he’s sticking by Trump. (At least for the moment.)

Lindsey Graham is begging people to send money to Trump again pic.twitter.com/rEvfCJM8LM — Acyn (@Acyn) April 5, 2023

The South Carolina Senator chatted with Sean Hannity about the events of the day, but eventually turned his appearance into a Trump Telethon:

I’m sorry I’m so upset, but please help President Trump. If you can afford five or 10 bucks. If you can’t afford a dollar, fine. Just pray! Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don’t risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can. Pray for this country, pray for this president. And if you’ve got any money to give, give it!

What was particularly striking about this speech — apart from the fact that a year ago, Graham was telling the world to “count me out” on supporting Trump — is that he prefaced it by apologizing for being “so upset” when he, in fact, did not appear upset at all. At least when compared to his bizarre appearance on Fox News last week, in which he seemed to be… crying?!

Lindsey Graham appears to be on the verge of crying pic.twitter.com/Ihxt5CYUX4 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2023

It was a mock-worthy performance that led to even more tears — albeit the laughing kind — for the Morning Joe team. Fortunately for Graham, Tuesday’s interview is now only the third most embarrassing Q&A he has been a part of in recent months.