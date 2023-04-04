The women in Donald Trump‘s life found different ways to handle his pending arrest, and neither involved publicly supporting the former president. Following her tepid public statement on Instagram, Ivanka Trump reportedly made a secret visit to Mar-a-Lago where she somehow managed to slip into the resort without being photographed.

According to Page Six, Ivanka privately visited Trump on Sunday before leaving to stay at a condo owned by Jared Kushner’s parents. The former president was later seen playing golf, so it wasn’t exactly a long visit. However, it is notable given Ivanka has publicly backed away from his 2024 campaign, and Trump has openly trashed all of his kids in the press. Also, again, Ivanka’s statement on his indictment was three short sentences posted to a now-deleted Instagram Story.

As for Melania, she’s continuing to stay far away from Trump’s legal predicament. The former First Lady has reportedly been living a Donald-free life at Mar-a-Lago, and apparently, she wasn’t about to let his arrest change that. According to The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, Melania was not onboard Trump’s private jet that was dubbed “Con Air” as it flew from Florida to New York City on Monday.

Instead, Trump brought his son Eric on the flight, who probably doesn’t talk as much as the constantly rambling Don Jr., so big day for Eric!

(Via Page Six, Maggie Haberman on Twitter)