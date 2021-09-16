Logan Paul, a Youtuber who once visited Japan’s “Suicide Forest” and filmed bodies he found there for clicks, is incredibly upset over a bit of name-calling from late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Earlier this month, while dragging Donald Trump‘s decision to moderate a senior citizen boxing match on the anniversary of September 11th, Kimmel made a joke equating Paul with the twice-impeached, white-supremacist-supporting former president.

“Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the world,” Kimmel said, receiving a fair amount of laughs from his audience in response. Now, whether Paul watched the show live and just needed time to stew in his outrage, or he just saw the Google Alert he’s undoubtedly pinged to his name so that any mention of him on the internet can get blown out of proportion for more clicks on his channel, we’re not sure. But y’all, Paul is pissed.

During Wednesday’s airing of his Impaulsive podcast, the host called out Kimmel for targeting him, despite being a guest on the late-night show a year ago.

“I’m upset with Jimmy Kimmel, dude,” Paul said. “How are you about to invite me on the show, and have a cordial, friendly, familial relationship, and then a year and a half later — when, by the way, I’m doing well. That is the lamest shit to me. That is so fucking lame. Your writers were so, so lacking content and creativity that they had to do some lame-ass Paul joke?”

Look, I’m sure Kimmel has had a bunch of people on his show as guests that he secretly dislikes, so why Paul seems so upset that they’re not besties IRL is beyond us. But he had some pretty harsh parting words for the talk show host, who’s likely to mine this feud for all the comedic gold it’s worth.

“You f*cking a**hole, Jimmy Kimmel. Honestly Jimmy, fuck you, bro.”