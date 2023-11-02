Marjorie Taylor Greene is still kicking back at her colleagues over the slightest perceived slight. Recently, she was clowned by Jimmy Kimmel since the late night TV hosts came back on air and caught up on political chaos. In this latest installment of Greene popping off, she grew incensed after introducing a censure resolution against Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has come under conservative fire for criticizing Israel’s military strikes upon Gaza after the early October attack by terrorist group Hamas.

For this stance, Greene insists that Tlaib is a “terrorist,” but 23 House Republicans feel differently. At least, they voted against censure, which has enraged Greene. She began to volley an unhinged rant while accusing those GOP colleagues of “hid[ing] behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution.”

Our country is in the worst crisis in it’s history in every category and the Democrats are full blown communists and Republicans can’t even censure Rashida Tlaib. Conservatives on this list hide behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution. 🧵1/11 pic.twitter.com/Z2hCB6nUw5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

What really seems to chap Greene’s hide, however, is that she was booted from the Freedom Caucus, and the same hasn’t happened to “CNN wannabe Ken Buck” or “vaping groping Lauren Boebert.” Yes, that’s right: Greene finally swung at her frenemy over being caught on camera getting handsy with an Aspen Bar Guy while watching the Beetlejuice musical.

You voted to kick me out of the freedom caucus, but keep CNN wannabe Ken Buck and vaping groping Lauren Boebert and you voted with the Democrats to protect Terrorist Tlaib. You hate Trump, certified Biden’s election, and could care less about J6 defendants being persecuted. https://t.co/OIgUvndXek — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

She also attacked Tlaib’s “freedom of speech” by claiming that her “free speech” has been slighted, or something like that. And she labeled Chip Roy (who pushed back at Greene “and her so-called Jewish space lasers”) as “Colonel Sanders.”

Censure is Congress’s free speech to condemn another member’s actions and words (speech). Refusing to censure is not defending Terrorist Tlaib’s freedom of speech, it’s allowing her to continue. Until we force Dems to live by their own rules, nothing will change and you know it. https://t.co/PrEX9FE9Pj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

Oh shut up Colonel Sanders, you’re not even from Texas, more like the DMV. Chip Roy’s career exist of working for politicians, working for campaigns for politicians, and being a politician himself. Unity Party all the way! Which is why you will never hold anyone accountable. https://t.co/RejH3yDqdM — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 2, 2023

No response yet from rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert.