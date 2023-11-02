Marjorie Taylor Greene Lauren Boebert
Marjorie Taylor Greene Launched An Unhinged Rant Against ‘Vaping Groping Lauren’ Boebert And Other Republicans For Not Voting To Censure ‘Terrorist’ Rashida Tlaib

Marjorie Taylor Greene is still kicking back at her colleagues over the slightest perceived slight. Recently, she was clowned by Jimmy Kimmel since the late night TV hosts came back on air and caught up on political chaos. In this latest installment of Greene popping off, she grew incensed after introducing a censure resolution against Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who has come under conservative fire for criticizing Israel’s military strikes upon Gaza after the early October attack by terrorist group Hamas.

For this stance, Greene insists that Tlaib is a “terrorist,” but 23 House Republicans feel differently. At least, they voted against censure, which has enraged Greene. She began to volley an unhinged rant while accusing those GOP colleagues of “hid[ing] behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution.”

What really seems to chap Greene’s hide, however, is that she was booted from the Freedom Caucus, and the same hasn’t happened to “CNN wannabe Ken Buck” or “vaping groping Lauren Boebert.” Yes, that’s right: Greene finally swung at her frenemy over being caught on camera getting handsy with an Aspen Bar Guy while watching the Beetlejuice musical.

She also attacked Tlaib’s “freedom of speech” by claiming that her “free speech” has been slighted, or something like that. And she labeled Chip Roy (who pushed back at Greene “and her so-called Jewish space lasers”) as “Colonel Sanders.”

No response yet from rootin’ tootin’ Lauren Boebert.

