Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert’s feud reached an apparent fever pitch last month when the former called the latter a “little bitch” on the House floor. This altercation, which followed Greene’s accusation that Boebert “copied” her silly articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, arrived after a few other kerfuffles, including a bathroom fight, which presumably erased their bond over being two MAGA cheerleaders who were riled up enough to heckle Biden during his first State Of The Union speech together. In the aftermath, however, reports have suggested no love lost between them.

After the “little b*ch” remark, Boebert voted to boot Greene from the House Freedom caucus, and now, The Daily Beast couldn’t resist following up with some Republican lawmakers, whose responses suggest that the feud is “even worse than most people think” And that’s when the predictions of a full-on throw-down began:

“A fistfight could break out at any moment,” Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) told The Daily Beast. Burchett, who later clarified that he was serious, said he was enjoying the standoff as a “professional wrestling fan.” “I am friends with both of them. It’s entertaining to think that a fistfight could break out at any movement. I kind of dig that,” he continued.

Arizona’s Rep. Paul Gosar went on record to call this a “two-way sword,” and The Daily Beast spoke to two other GOP lawmakers who wished to stay anonymous. One lawmaker simply pointed out, “You can’t have too many of these rifts for too long,” but another suggested that, sooner or later, one of them could “destroy” her opponent while “nailing that coffin shut” as the other “is still in there kicking and screaming.”

In other words, people are highly amused by this ridiculous rift, and the audience apparently includes their congressional colleagues.

(Via The Daily Beast)