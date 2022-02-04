Last year, Marjorie Taylor Greene shocked her fellow House colleagues by posting an anti-trans sign outside of her office that was directly aimed at Congressman Marie Newman, who has a trans-child. It was a surprisingly brazen move even for Greene, but the issue fell to the wayside as the off-the-wall Georgia representative bounced from one controversy to another, much to the chagrin of her own party.

However, Greene’s anti-trans sign is back in the headlines, and this time (according to Raw Story), it’s because it’s been repeatedly vandalized and stolen. In a new video posted to her Telegram account (Greene has been permanently banned from Twitter for posting COVID misinformation), the congresswoman calls the defacement “criminal activity” as she accuses workers in the building of defacing the sign, which reads “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE … Trust The Science!” According to Greene, she’s had to replace it six times.

Via Raw Story:

“This is criminal activity,” Greene said. “It’s vandalism, destruction of property, so when the person gets caught they’re going to be held accountable. But here’s the scary thing — they work in our building!” Greene went on to say that she has repeatedly asked Capitol police and the House sergeant of arms to place security cameras outside her office “so that I can feel safe.” “Because if someone is this crazy, so crazy and deranged over a sign that says there are only two genders, male and female, and they keep attacking it … then obviously they may try to attack me personally.”

In a self-own worthy of Ted Cruz, Greene revealed that the sergeant at arms didn’t think the situation required additional security. Naturally, Greene accused Nancy Pelosi of being behind the decision before going on a rant about how Democrats are “destroying our country” with their rampant sign vandalism.

(Via Raw Story)