Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) really does not know what to do with herself after being stripped from committee duty. She appears to have grown entirely obsessed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who Greene (the prolific troll that she is) has pestered for over a week about wanting to “debate” her polar-congressional opposite over the Green New Deal. The situation grew quite humorous when Greene started tweeting like crazy at AOC, including proposed venue rules and how the “people” demand that they meet, head-to-head, for educational purposes. AOC, who is very good at Twitter, knows when to hold ’em and fold ’em and (most importantly) ignore ’em, which is exactly how she dealt with Greene.

Well, Greene was not deterred. She committed a massive self-own on Wednesday night by admitting that she hasn’t even read a 14-page bill, which is rather amazing because that’s the bare minimum preparation that MTG should have done before even suggesting a debate. Also, it actually isn’t unusual for bills to run from 800 pages to a few thousand of them, so… is MTG is reading any bills at all before voting? It’s a fair question. More to the point, though, and as a brief refresher, Greene posted a photo (which could have been taken on any day) of herself and AOC while claiming, “I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal.” She added, “After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.”

I’m glad I ran into you today @AOC to plan our debate about the Green New Deal. After I finish reading all 14 pages, like we agreed, I’ll schedule time for our debate.#MTGvsAOC pic.twitter.com/viuH5Uj0oD — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 21, 2021

Aaaaand still, AOC (who darn well must know that she’s being repeatedly tagged by Greene) kept on ignoring like a pro. Fast forward to morning, and Greene announced to the world (and AOC) that she finally read the Green New Deal, and she’s now totally ready for their “debate.” Does Greene realize at this point that this debate is non-existent, or has she trolled herself, too? She also made a point to say, “I read your 14 page Communists manifesto @AOC… Looking forward to debating you.”

I read your 14 page Communists manifesto @AOC. Looking forward to debating you. #MTGvsAOC — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 22, 2021

As with last time, it’s hard to watch this without feeling torn. One one note, AOC does not hesitate to debate rivals on Twitter, but she has deemed Greene of being unworthy of response. And who could blame her? Greene doesn’t listen to logic, she’s pretty much the embodiment of a certain Faulkner book title… sound and fury and a reputation that’s so embarrassing that Crossfit disavowed her. These days, Greene mostly has her conspiracy theories to keep her company, which appears to be good enough for her.